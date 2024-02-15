92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Now that Drake has brought back the baggy pants look from yesteryear, it seems like the man isn’t done with the retro vibes as he’s taken to using an OG camcorder for his directorial work on his latest visuals for the SZA and Sexyy Red assisted, “Rich Baby Daddy.”

For the video celebrating the pregnancy he has with his “wife” Sexyy Red, Drake captures the beautiful moments of their baby shower before Red goes into labor and they dash to the hospital where she gives birth to their little bundle of joy.

To help mark the joyous moment, Drake, Red and SZA are joined by a gang of thick young women who seem to have made their way to the hospital directly from the club as they twerk up and down the hallways of the medical center. Even Sexyy Red joins in on the twerking competition right after pushing a whole little person out her body. That’s… impressive?

Check out the visuals to “Rich Baby Daddy,” and let us know your thoughts on the joint in the comments section below.

Drake, Sexyy Red & SZA Celebrate Parenthood In Visuals To “Rich Baby Daddy” was originally published on hiphopwired.com