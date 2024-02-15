92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James is taking his talents to the grooming industry. His company SpringHill is launching a line of products for men.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the NBA All Star talent and his team have partnered with Parlux to launch a collection of products so men can look and feel their best. This week, the SpringHill Company announced that they are expanding their Emmy Award-winning talk show series, The Shop Uninterrupted, to a grooming line

The initial collection includes grooming essentials such as a face lotion, an after shave, a daily cleanser, shaving cream and a hair styling pomade. In a statement to WWD, co-creator Paul Rivera detailed their mission behind the new roll out. “We created The Shop out of a deep love and passion for the barbershop experience” he explained. “Our show was designed to bring people inside the shop for the debates, the arguments and the therapy you can only get at a true neighborhood spot. Now, we want to give people another side to the experience.”

While LeBron James has yet to comment on the launch, he was spotted on set of The Shop Uninterrupted taking a photo with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson with the product prominently featured in between the two stars. The Shop’s grooming line is set to launch later this year at 1,600 Walmarts across the country. Each product will be priced under $10 dollars making it accessible to men with different grooming needs.

LeBron James’ SpringHill Company Launches Men’s Grooming Line was originally published on hiphopwired.com