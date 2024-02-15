Beyoncé To Cover ‘ESSENCE’ Magazine’s March/April 2024 Issue

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter is ESSENCE Magazine’s newest cover girl. Her face card shines for the March/April 2024 issue in a stunning image dropped by the historic Black women’s publication.

The theme of ESSENCE’s cover is clear: the strength and beauty of Black hair. In the place of clothing, a scarf, or a cowboy hat, Beyonce’s hair creates a halo-like hood around her flawless caramel skin. The cover gives portrait vibes. Some fans have already jokingly compared the new imagery to the Mona Lisa.

According to ESSENCE, the Renaissance: Act II singer will discuss the legacy of Black hair and her latest ventures in the interview. The cover comes just in time for the release of Beyonce’s new haircare line release, Cécred, on February 20.

Beyoncé will drop her highly anticipated hair care line in 5 days. With product names such as Ritual Shaking Vessel, we are definitely intrigued.

Within hours of the drop, fans have jumped into ESSENCE‘s Instagram comment section with praise for the cover. “It’s definitely feet on neck season with @Beyonce she has not let up off the brakes at all! Taking notes,” writes one fan. “Y’all ate this cover up! Can’t wait to get my copy,” wrote another.

We agree with the comment section – what an empowering way to celebrate Black women during Black History Month!

Beyoncé first appeared on the cover of ESSENCE in 2003.

Beyoncé’s debut solo cover with ESSENCE magazine was in August 2003. The cover came shortly after her first solo album, “Dangerously in Love.” In the cover story, Yonce talked about changes to her career and life post-Destiny’s Child and helped foreshadow the multihyphenate mogul, mom, and moment we see today.

As Beyoncé gets ready to release her first country album, it’s also important to note ESSENCE’s last cover with the star in 2011. “Yonce celebrated her Texas roots within our pages,” former ESSENCE editor Brande Victorian recalls about the July 2011 rodeo-themed issue.

