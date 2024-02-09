Yung Miami Flosses A Stunning Black Fur Coat To Promote New Freestyle ’50/50′

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is promoting her new single “50/50” with a bold look.

On Feb. 9, the feisty rapper took to Instagram to debut her fiery new track “50/50” in a giant black fur coat. The lush piece encircled the rapper, creating a small pool around her feet. Miami wore a pair of cheeky black shorts, gloves, tights, and a stunning diamond necklace with the bossy ensemble to elevate the look. The star — who is one-half of the City Girls — left a bit of cleavage out to tease the camera.

Yung Miami rocks a stunning fur coat to promote “50/50/.”

Yung Miami is stepping into her YAMS era.

Miami — real name Caresha Brownlee — rocked long auburn hair along with her flossy fur coat. “Head to toe/I be giving ate/B*itch I’m gone eat!” she rapped at one point in the buzzing clip, that has garnered over 10,000 likes on Instagram.

According to her caption, Miami is entering her “mogul” era. Before teasing her new freestyle on Friday, the rapper erased all of her older photos off Instagram, including images in which she could be seen hanging out with her embattled boo, Diddy. It looks like the rapper is gearing up to drop a new project called YAMS.

A video shared to the mother of two’s Instagram page on Feb. 7 captured the Caresha Please host dripping in a gold chain with her hair wrapped in bobby pins. The “Act Up” femcee wore a leather tracksuit that hugged her in all the right places. At the front of the unique fit, a sash made of large gold and black chains drapped around the musician and entrepreneur.

“When you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you play good. When you play good, that pay good,” the rapper chanted as if she was reciting an affirmation.

It’s unclear if the forthcoming project is an album or music-related, but Miami told fans in January that she was “excited” to be stepping into a new “era” — and she’s going to have a ton of “fun” throughout the process.

Whatever it is, we’re here for it!

What do you think of Yung Miami’s sizzling hot fur coat? Tell us down in the comments section.

