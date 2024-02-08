Ashanti Closes Victoria Secret’s ‘Adore Me’ NYFW Lingerie Show

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti is helping kick off New York Fashion Week. The R&B songstress surprised fashion show attendees with a sexy closing performance at Adore Me’s invite-only lingerie runway show. Hosted in conjunction with Art Hearts Fashion, the NYFW event was held at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 7.

The Victoria’s Secret brand’s recent runway was a magical, fashion-forward interpretation of a love story. According to Adore Me’s Instagram, the fashion show was “straight out of a romance novel” and featured pieces from their Spring, Bridal, and Valentine’s Day collections.

Models of all ages, shapes, ethnicities, and sizes sashayed down the catwalk, creating an emotive experience for onlookers. The show’s empowering message was clear: Everyone is sexy and deserves love. See model Savanah Debrosse’s curves werk the runway.

Models mostly slayed in the colors of sweet emotion: red, pink, white, and purple. However, seductive colors like green, blue, and black came down the runway as well.

Design notes of lace, silk, sheer fabrics, tulle, and garters also dialed up the sexiness of the show. And, large bows boldly placed on some models’ derrières, like Tikara Bonaventure’s, were a crowd favorite.