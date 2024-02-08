Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriends Speak Out, Claim He Abused Them Too

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Trigger Warning: This article includes descriptions of domestic violence.

A pair of Jonathan Majors‘ ex-girlfriends said that they, too, were the victims of physical and mental abuse at the hands of the disgraced movie star who was recently convicted of assaulting and harassing another former partner.

The two women spoke to the New York Times in exclusive, separate interviews and provided first-hand accounts of what they said was a pattern of abuse from the actor.

Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper both told the Times that Majors was also controlling and displayed “manipulative behavior.

Both women said they had yearslong relationships with Majors, including Duncan’s engagement to be married.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, denied the claims from Duncan and Hooper, the Times reported.

Past claims of abuse

Majors has maintained his innocence despite his conviction in December for assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City months earlier.

But the claims that the New York Times reported were made by Duncan and Hooper all but corroborate previous allegations of abusive behavior that resurfaced in the days after Majors’ arrest in March of last year.

In a since-deleted tweet, filmmaker A.B. Allen posted a cryptic tweet in February 2023 that claimed an unnamed actor was “a vicious, cruel, abusive human being” on and off of movie sets. While it was initially unclear to whom he was referring in the tweet, another Twitter user posted a screenshot of the tweet the night that Majors was arrested and wrote: “Now we know who this tweet was about.”

Allen seemingly confirmed the suspicions by responding in the affirmative and tweeting: “Ding / Ding / Ding / Ding.”

Allen later tweeted that they were keeping the actor’s name private because disclosing it “would still expose people who have been hurt and deserve to not become part of some larger media inquiry if they don’t want to. So I’m not gonna get into the details. But now y’all know what his ~deal~ is, so.”

Then, finally, in case there was any confusion over who Allen was talking about, they tweeted once again in apparent glee and suggested they would keep their “fingers crossed” that Majors’ career was finished.

“This is actually all happening much more quickly and catastrophically than I would’ve guessed but it’s a relief cause I can’t do another press tour of ‘smol bean jonathan majors’ for Avengers 8 or whatever,” Allen, known for their directorial and cinematography work, tweeted. “Feels like it’s Over for him, fingers crossed.”

Hours after Allen’s tweets were posted, Majors’ lawyer announced that video evidence as well as two separate statements from the accuser “recanting” the allegations will clear the actor.

Days later, Allen had deleted their Twitter account.

Stage actor Tim Nicolai also took to Twitter to make similar accusations of Majors.

Nicolai called Majors “a sociopath and abuser” and claimed, “that is how virtually everyone speaks about him.” He suggested the arrest was validation of those claims.

“It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported,” Nicolai added before explaining that he felt compelled to corroborate claims of abuse.

“It’s both simultaneously awful to know he is still doing this and also a relief that he may never get to again,” Nicolai wrote in a series of tweets that he has since deleted. “A bunch of us are close with people (and sometimes multiple people) he has directly harmed. I don’t know if they will speak on it. It is completely their decision.”

Nicolai claimed in his tweets before making his Twitter account private that “people [Majors] did this to are texting me right now. It’s not ‘I heard’.”

What happened?

The NYPD arrested Majors outside of his apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on March 25, 2023.

He and Jabbari got into a dispute as they were inside a cab riding to Manhattan from Brooklyn. Majors’ defense attorney claimed Jabbari “was attempting to steal” Majors’ phone when the incident occurred. The driver ultimately testified during the trial that Majors was a victim.

After the incident, Jabbari told police that she had suffered a broken finger and a laceration behind her ear, but Chaudhry said there is video footage to prove that the woman’s statement was “a complete lie.” Security footage obtained by TMZ showed Jabbari in a nightclub shortly after the incident with Majors using her right hand normally — the same hand that she claimed Majors injured before they parted ways earlier in the night.

She was even arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and criminal mischief before Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it “declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit.”

On Dec. 18, a jury found Majors guilty of assault and harassment but acquitted of separate assault and aggravated harassment charges.

Since the arrest, Majors has been dropped by his reps at Lede and his management company, Entertainment 360. Immediately following the verdict, it was announced that Majors lost his lucrative job with Marvel Studios.

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Anyone who is experiencing or knows someone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1.800.799.SAFE (7233).

