Travis Scott Shocked Dropped His New Sneakers During The Grammys, Sold Out Immediately

On Sunday night (Feb. 4), the sneaker community was in a quick frenzy with word that Travis Scott was set to shock drop his brand new Jordan brand silhouette on his website. But unfortunately that excitement was short-lived as the sneakers ended up selling out in seconds.

Though there was initially little to no hype for the Travis Scott and Nike’s “Jumpman Jack” silhouette, the sneaker community was put on notice that the sneakers had loaded on the backend of Travis Scott’s website and was rumored to drop during the Grammy Awards. While many expected it to be a raffle as every other one of his releases have been in the past, the “Jumpman Jack’s” ended up being a “first come, first serve” affair. Pairs flew off the website before anyone could blink.

With many people online claiming to have botted hundreds of pairs, the $200 pair of sneakers are now one of the hottest commodities out on the streets with GQ reporting that resellers are already demanding thousands for a pair. Keep in mind, many people thought these sneakers were “meh” when pictures leaked weeks ago, but now everyone wants them; we don’t know if anyone will cough up a few grand to own a pair.

GQ reports:

The Jumpman Jack arrives in a “Mocha” colorway that’s strikingly similar to the most popular version of Travis Scott’s Jordan 1 collaboration, with a gum sole and leather strap over the laces setting it apart from the former model. The launch was marked by an expensive-looking commercial helmed by Desperado director Robert Rodriguez, which advertises the shoe as ideal for “hiking, moving, running,” as well as both “partying” and “working out.” Cue an ’80s action movie-style montage of Scott and others variously hooping, snowboarding, and zooming around on a dirtbike with the Jumpman Jack prominently displayed. What, you mean you don’t wear your grails skydiving out of a plane?

We love Robert Rodriguez ’round these parts. He doesn’t get enough props for his films (From Dusk Till Dawn, Planet Terror, Spy Kids, etc.). Just sayin’.

Check out the trailer for Travis Scott’s “Jumpman Jack” sneakers below, and let us know if you copped the kicks on Grammy night or if you’d pay that ridiculous resale price in the comments section below.

Travis Scott Shocked Dropped His New Sneakers During The Grammys, Sold Out Immediately was originally published on hiphopwired.com