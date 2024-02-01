Edgeless Candace Owens Absolutely Hates Ice Spice’s New Single

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Conservative pundit Candace Owens is not a fan of Ice Spice’s new single, saying it shows how far society has fallen.

Candace Owens has made a career out of declaring everything that’s wrong with America in lockstep with her right-wing fan base. On Wednesday (Jan. 31), she aimed the latest single from Ice Spice, entitled “Think U The S**t (Fart)” on her self-titled podcast. “If you’re wondering whether or not it’s a good song, what do you think? It’s called ‘Think U The S**t (Fart)’,” she says with a thinly veiled tone of disgust before playing a snippet of the track. It made its debut last week, going viral partly due to the line: “Think you the sh*t, b*tch? You not even the fart.”

“Now I think we can all admit that we’ve fallen as a society,” Owens continued after playing the clip. “I mean, I wouldn’t say that was Mozart or Beethoven, but I’m not all of these mainstream media publications that routinely run to defend this kind of music similar to what they did with ‘WAP,’ the most disgusting and filthiest lyrics I’ve ever read. They will then sit down and write an article trying to convince you that what you just heard was magical, and they did this with this Ice Spice song.”

Exasperated, the Daily Wire contributor concluded: “I just wanna live in a society where we can all acknowledge that a song that’s entitled ‘Think U The Sh*t (Fart)’ is in fact itself a sh*t fart. That’s where I wanna live. Can we get back to that? I don’t know. Let’s move on.”

Ice Spice’s newest track comes in advance of the 24-year-old’s four nominations at next weekend’s Grammy Awards. These include the Best Rap Song award for her “Barbie World” collaborative track with Nicki Minaj and Best New Artist. The Bronx native has also confirmed that her debut album is on the way in a recent interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, saying: “I’m so excited. It’s called Y2K. It’s almost finished. So, I’m really excited.”

Watch Owens’ reaction in full above.

Edgeless Candace Owens Absolutely Hates Ice Spice’s New Single was originally published on hiphopwired.com