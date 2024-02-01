DJ Akademiks’ Ex Girlfriend Makes Domestic Abuse, Poor Hygiene Claims

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

One of Rap’s most polarizing personalities will have to clear his name yet again. DJ Akademiks’ ex-girlfriend is making claims of domestic abuse and more.

MadameNoire is reporting that a former female friend of the content creator has made some very damning accusations. On Wednesday (Jan. 31), a woman named Cheyenne took to social media seeking to expose the man born Livingston Allen. In screenshots posted by It’s Onsite, the woman shared photographs of her covering up bruises under her eye with a combination of concealer and foundation.

“Never had to wear this much makeup until I met him” she wrote. Cheyenne went on to state that this supposed incident took place a day before they left for a trip to London.

But wait it gets worse; she also says that DJ Akademiks needs to get his hygiene in order. “This fat lard keeps threatening me. You smell like tartar sauce & don’t bathe for 5 days. Leave me alone please it’s over.” Cheyenne also shared screenshots of what seems to be a text conversation where the podcaster persisted on talking to her even though she makes it clear she “doesn’t want to talk anymore.”

DJ Akademiks has yet to comment on the matter. Back in 2022, he got into a physical altercation with a woman. In December of 2023 he was accused by a woman named Ziya Abashe of sexual assault and rape, which he has since denied.

