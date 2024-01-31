Nia Long Will Portray Michael Jackson’s Mom Katherine In Upcoming Biopic

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nia Long has been casted as matriarch Katherine Jackson in Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International’s Michael Jackson biopic. This announcement comes days after Colman Domingo being added to the cast to portray Michael’s father, Joe Jackson. Read more details about the upcoming film and its newly added cast members inside.

The Jackson family’s story is one that fans will continue to marvel in for years to come. Now, the late, great star, Michael Jackson will get a biopic. The Antoine Fuqua directed movie is now aiming for an April 18, 2025, global theatrical release.

“Beyond Nia’s incredible talent, I was deeply moved by her connection to the material and her commitment to honoring Katherine and the love she had for her son,” Michael producer Graham King shared with Deadline.

Long being added to portray Michael’s mom, Katherine, is as iconic as her other legendary performances.

“Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career,” Fuqua added of Long’s talent. “I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

The actress is overjoyed to take on Katherine’s character in the upcoming film.

“Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family,” Long shared. “As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure. I am honored to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson’s story with audiences everywhere.”

Nia is a critically acclaimed star, winning four NAACP Image Awards. She’s starred in the Best Man franchise, Netflix’s You People, Sony’s Searching, Love Jones, Friday, Soul Food, Boyz N the Hood, and several other films and TV series.

She will star opposite Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson who will play his beloved uncle and recent Oscar nominee Domingo who will portray Katherine’s husband, Joe.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on the film’s release in 2025.

Nia Long Will Portray Michael Jackson’s Mom Katherine In Upcoming Biopic was originally published on globalgrind.com