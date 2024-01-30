Michael B. Jordan Is The Face Of David Yurman’s New ‘The Vault’ Jewelry Campaign (We Swoon!)

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend – so it’s good that Michael B. Jordan is covered in them. Michael is the new face of David Yurman’s first-ever Men’s High Jewelry collection, “The Vault.”

MBJ dropped sexy ‘Vault’ photos on social media promoting the new accessory collab. His January 30 Instagram carousel post includes three images. Celebrity photographer Tyler Mitchell captured the “Vault” moments.

Each photo gives the girlies the close-ups they need of the wholesome heartthrob effortlessly modeling the brand. We honestly didn’t know diamonds could get any sexier.

Michael B. Jordan and David Yurman bring the heat, introducing black “tank top” season in the middle of winter

MBJ wears black tops in each photo, allowing the jewelry pieces to shine. The headline shot features Michael in a sleeveless turtleneck, the second in a black muscle tank, and the final in a long-sleeve v-neck sweater. Different pieces, including bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces, shine in the images.

Styled by Jason Bolden, the dark colors worn in the campaign were selected on purpose. MBJ spoke to People about the shoot and described it as a “collaborative process.”

The new global ambassador also said, “These [jewelry pieces] look great against an all-black suit or dressed down with a black tank top. They make a statement on their own, so you really don’t have to do much with the rest of your look to stand out.”

Check out Michael B. Jordan in David Yurman’s newest campaign below.

Thanks to Michael B. Jordan, we have a reason to love diamonds (even more).

Michael’s cool style, sophisticated look, and overall swag seem to be a perfect match for the traditional brand. David Yurman agrees.

“Michael is a multitalented artist who exhibits a mastery and elegance in every project that he takes on,” a company rep told press about tapping Michael for the campaign gig. “There’s no one better suited to communicate the magnitude of this collection than him.”

Pieces from “The Vault” are available through appointment at select stores worldwide. The 30-piece capsule consists of bold necklaces, bracelets, rings, and cufflinks. According to a company press release, the jewelry is inspired by architecture, mythology, and nature and features bespoke cuts and illusion settings.

Michael B. Jordan Is The Face Of David Yurman’s New ‘The Vault’ Jewelry Campaign (We Swoon!) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com