SANTA FE, NM — Alec Baldwin is being charged again with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”
The actor was indicted Friday on one count of involuntary manslaughter after a New Mexico grand jury was presented evidence by special prosecutors.
Baldwin was charged the first time one year ago.
Prosecutors dropped the charge in April, in part because Baldwin was charged under a law that didn’t exist at the time.
It was also revealed that one of the special prosecutors was also serving the New Mexico Legislature.
The post Actor Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Actor Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter was originally published on wibc.com
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Meek Mill’s Ex-Friend Dean Alleges Meek Mill Abused Nicki Minaj
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Sexyy Red Says Goodbye To Her Red Hair For Maternity Shoot
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Blueface Expected to Remain in Jail Until July 2024
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes