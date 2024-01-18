92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Glorilla reveals on Instagram that she may have a new man & shows off her new breast enhancement surgery.

“I just bought some new titties,”Y’all like my new titties?” – Glorilla

She states that they are only “fillers.” Fillers aren’t permanent and would require the Memphis native to continue to undergo repeated treatments to maintain the results.

The CMG rapper also mentions on the Instagram that she bought them so her new man can grip on them.

Upon being asked what “man” she was referring to, Big Glo implied that just because she doesn’t post pictures doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a man. “Who said I don’t got a man?” -Glorilla

Overtime Glorilla’s opinion on plastic surgery has changed. At first Glorilla mentioned not being interested in plastic surgery because he doesn’t need it and she loves her body. When Glorilla sat down in an interview with Wunimi Bello, she mentions being interested in plastic surgery for her nose yet, she would never do it. Well the tables have turned for the “FNF” rapper. Today she has her a new pair boobs and isn’t afraid to show them off to the world. We wonder if Glorilla felt pressure from fans, the idea of celebrity image and her new relationship to undergo plastic surgery? Well ultimately, the rapper looks beautiful either way and we support any decision she makes.

Let’s Gooo: Glorilla Shows Off New Plastic Surgery was originally published on rnbphilly.com