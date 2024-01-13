92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The internet is putting their detective skills to work, speculating that model Lori Harvey and actor Damson Idris might have rekindled their relationship.

Months after the duo announced their break up in November, the socialite took to Instagram on January 10 to share photos of herself enjoying a vacation to celebrate her birthday. The SKN founder looked incredible as she frolicked on the beach in a stunning bikini and straw hat, captioning the post, “A Capricorn in her element ”

But soon after, the internet noticed that Idris also shared vacation pictures one day prior with views that were similar to Harvey’s.

The former couple didn’t confirm or deny the rumors and instead, let Instagram do the talking. Commenters were quick to point out the similarities in each photo set, “Told y’all they’re back together but not official yet ,” and “That’s how Capricorn do ..Think and say what yall want bcus we don’t care and we keep you guessing ” were among the comments left underneath their photo sets.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris initially made their relationship official around Harvey’s birthday, in January 2023, when the Snowfall actor posted a card he penned to the beauty on his Instastories with the caption, “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

The two were later spotted arriving together at her birthday party, where Harvey shared a carousel of images including a photo of her on his lap. The duo later made their red carpet debut at the series finale premiere party of Snowfall season six.

After dating for almost one year, the couple called it quits, releasing a joint statement exclusively to Hollywood Reporter. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement read. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spark Reconciliation Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com