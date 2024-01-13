Miracle Watts Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Boyfriend Tyler Lepley And Their Baby On Instagram

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Miracle Watts and her boyfriend, Tyler Lepley, are starting 2024 with new adorable family pictures. The couple, who welcomed their first baby less than two years ago, proudly share their love, child, Xi Lei, and style with fans.

On January 12, Miracle shared four portrait images via a carousel post. Miracle and Tyler’s baby blessing, Xi Lei, is front and center. The one-year-old poses in his parent’s arms, giving us cuteness overload.

The theme for the family photo shoot is black and white, with each member of Miracle’s “little family” rocking different versions of the shades. Tyler and Xi Lei wore white t-shirts and black pants, understanding the assignment. Tyler added silver accents and a black boiler room-style button-down.

Miracle, known for her style and trendsetting nature, wore a black one-sleeve body-hugging bodycon that screamed both “I am a mother” and “I look good.”

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley remain a cute “couple to watch” in 2024.

The adorable couple welcomed Xi Lei into the world in October 2022. Miracle has been candid about her pregnancy journey and its impact on her life.

After becoming a new mommy, Miracle marked the moment with an Instagram post simply captioned, “My Kings.”

Anyone who has seen social media captures of Miracle and Tyler together can feel their natural, intoxicating chemistry. And it is this chemistry that has made them a couple to watch.

Seemingly looking to capitalize on public infatuation – and give fans a behind-the-scenes look into their lives – Miracle re-launched her YouTube channel. This week, she posted a video titled “Miracle Watts Presents. The New Journey” with a promise to share home videos, family time, everyday occurrences, and more.

Catch up on the new channel, Miracle, Tyler, and Xi Lei, here.

