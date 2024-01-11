There’s an art to executing a soft glam makeup look, and Jordyn Woods just might be an expert. The model and entrepreneur took to her Instagram account to give us a step-by-step tutorial on how to create a soft glam beat that looks like she has minimal makeup on.
Jordyn Woods’ soft glam makeup tutorial
In Woods’ Instagram post, she did a GRWM makeup edition that left us in the mirror trying to recreate her look. The Woods by Jordyn founder went from a pristine bare face to an effortless, bombshell look highlighting her natural beauty.
When the fans weren’t complimenting Woods on her flawless skin and soft glam execution, they were highlighting her talents as a makeup girlie.
“I feel like she would master the “no makeup” makeup look,” one fan wrote.
When it comes to makeup, you can create a broad range of looks, but most people default to three categories: natural, soft glam, and full glam. A natural beauty beat consists of minimal makeup coverage, usually only highlighting the eyebrows, concealer for under the eyes, and blush for depth. A soft glam look includes more products like foundation, setting powder, and a subtle contour, but appears light and classic. A full glam look usually has multiple layers of makeup, including baking, contouring, bold eyeshadows, lashes, and more.
Judging by Woods’ tutorial, a makeup or skincare collection should be in her near future. She is skilled at creating looks across the beauty spectrum, and she obviously takes excellent care of her skin. While the industry is overwhelmed with celebrity brands, this business venture would be fruitful for the entrepreneur due to her skill level and overall knowledge of products. What do you think? Would you shop a Jordyn Woods beauty or skincare collection?
Jordyn Woods Shows Us How To Execute A 'No Makeup' Makeup Look
