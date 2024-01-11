DDG Shares Footage From Halle Bailey’s Pregnancy, Reveals Reason Behind Secrecy

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey has officially introduced the world to her new little prince, and father DDG shared behind-the-scenes footage.

According to the announcement made by the happy parents via Instagram, the two shared a photo of Bailey holding her new son’s hand that features a little gold bracelet that reads “Halo” alongside the caption.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” Bailey captioned the photo. “Welcome to the world my Halo the world is desperate to know you .”

In addition, the new father posted a vlog on his YouTube channel that features some snippets of his newfound life as a dad. The new vlog entry gives fans a sneak peek at one of Halle’s 4K ultrasounds, along with some footage of him sweetly rubbing on his girlfriend’s growing bump on their baby moon in Bora Bora.

As previously reported on HHW, the couple first sparked dating rumors in January 2022, two months before going Instagram official. While Bailey is known for keeping her personal life private, including her pregnancy, DDG broke the news in April when he posted an ultrasound photo alongside the words, “Can’t wait to be your dad.” He later quote-tweeted the picture saying, “April fools.”

In November, the “Angel” singer responded to a fan on Snapchat who said she had a “pregnancy nose” in a recent photo. Bailey shared a video, saying, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay.”

Bailey posted an Instagram story in December shouting out her “real supporters” for being “respectful of women’s bodies.” She added, “Being under a microscope is not easy, but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously, I appreciate you.”

DDG also gave insight as to why they chose to keep the pregnancy under wraps, saying:

“This is one of my biggest accomplishments and I wasn’t able to show it for real for real, but it was for a better cause ’cause people weird,” DDG said. “People are way too much in my business, our business, at this point in time. So, definitely for the better and it made it a lot easier, bringing him into the world without a bunch of opinions.”

Check out the video below.

DDG Shares Footage From Halle Bailey’s Pregnancy, Reveals Reason Behind Secrecy was originally published on hiphopwired.com