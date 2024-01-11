Don Lemon To Host New Weekly Show on X

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nine months after being fired from CNN, Don Lemon has announced that he will launch his own show on the app, X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist will join other hot-shot talent with their own shows, including sports radio commentator Jim Rome, and former U.S. House of Representative Tulsi Gabbard, all apart of the rebranded app’s goals for the new year, which it says will be “transformational.” Ex-FOX News host, Tucker Carlson, also has a show on the platform.

Don’s show will cover topics across politics, culture, sports and entertainment with three 30-minute episodes streaming weekly. The seasoned host is expected to share his unique perspective and insightful commentary with X users, promising an engaging and immersive experience for viewers. Audiences will be able to ask questions and participate in discussions during the show, so much so that they’ll influence the direction of certain segments. This level of interactivity is set to define the way people connect with and consume media content.

“I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without all the hall monitors,” said Don.

The former CNN anchor was fired from the network last year after reports that he exhibited rude behavior towards his female colleagues, as well as strong criticism surrounding comments he made on-air throughout his career.