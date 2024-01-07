Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Reveals Snippets Of Her Baby Bump In Recent Vlog

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG are still celebrating being new parents! On Saturday, January 6, the 23 year singer and actress put all public speculation to rest when she announced that she had welcomed her first baby with her 26 year old boo.

In a sweet Instagram post, Bailey revealed their son Halo to the world. The post featured a sweet photo of her manicured hand as she held her son’s hand. Although baby Halo’s face wasn’t visible in the photo, fans did get a glimpse of the baby’s gold bracelet that featured his name etched onto it.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you ,” she captioned the surprise announcement post.

Check it out below.

While we’re all still raving over the news about The Little Mermaid actress becoming a first-time mom, Bailey’s beau has given us even more to smile about by releasing snippets of the beauty’s baby bump in his recent vlog. In the video, the rapper showed off a few intimate videos of the couple enjoying Bailey’s pregnancy journey. The vlog included clips from their baby moon in Bora Bora, images of the baby’s sonogram, and snippets of the couple cradling Bailey’s belly while lounging about.

Check out the sweet vlog below.

Bailey and DDG officially announced their relationship on Instagram in March 2022 when the rapper posted on the songstress’s birthday. Since then, the couple has managed to keep their relationship private but strong, only sharing a few images and videos of themselves for their millions of fans. Although pregnancy rumors flooded the internet for the majority of 2023, Bailey never confirmed that she was expecting throughout her pregnancy and waited until her son was born to announce her big life change.

We love that Halle Bailey decided to do things her way and on her terms, and we’re so excited to see her journey through motherhood! Congratulations again to the new parents!

RELATED

Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Reveals Snippets Of Her Baby Bump In Recent Vlog was originally published on hellobeautiful.com