Tensions can flare during court proceedings, especially when a person is facing many years behind bars. And while we’ve seen videos of tears, pleading and even folks passing out, what took place on January 3rd in Illinois may be one of the most shocking examples of real courtroom drama to date.
The chaotic scene took place during a sentencing hearing in Cook County. Unhappy with the judges decision, camera footage shows the man leaping over the bench and viciously attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus.
Check out the video below. Warning: The content is graphic.
Judge Dread: Felon LEAPS Over Bench In Vicious Courtroom Attack [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
