Epstein Client List To Be Released, Political Ops Abuzz

Documents linked to the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein will be released in full soon, leaving right-wingers to allege Bill Clinton was involved with him in sex trafficking.

A list of clients connected to the alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is set to be released as part of a packet of court documents in connection with a defamation case brought against his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City. The pending release has already prompted many prominent right-wing figures to hurl accusations against Democratic political figures like former President Bill Clinton without concrete proof of wrongdoing.

The list is believed to contain over 150 names of people associated with Epstein over the years. U.S. federal Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the documents were to be unsealed after January 1, stating that there was no legal standing for the “John and Jane Does” to be anonymous. Epstein died by suicide while incarcerated in 2019 in Manhattan as he awaited trial for federal sex-trafficking charges.

Among the names that have floated out along with Clinton are former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Both men confirmed their encounters, adding their “regrets” over having done so. A spokesperson for Clinton said in a 2019 statement that he “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.” Former President Donald Trump hasn’t been identified in the documents, but he has previously spoken about knowing Epstein. “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” he said in a New York Magazine interview from 2002.

Despite that, right-wing politicians have begun a campaign of public accusations against Clinton and other Democratic or left-leaning figures supposedly involved with Epstein. GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter saying: “For some us, it’s no surprise at all that Bill Clinton will be named in the Jeffrey Epstein files. We said it a long time ago but they labeled us conspiracy theorists.”

Other names that have surfaced concerning the documents include Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew, who were sued by Virginia Guiffre for sexual abuse. She’d settle with Prince Andrew afterward, and drop her claims against Dershowitz.

Epstein Client List To Be Released, Political Ops Abuzz was originally published on hiphopwired.com