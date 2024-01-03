Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday afternoon at Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s mansion in Southwest Ranches.
The home is located in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court.
Heavy black and white smoke was seen flowing from the mansion as neighbors gathered outside.
Several fire engines and crews were at the scene.
It is not clear what may have started the blaze or if Hill was at home at the time.
Hill, was at practice with the team and not at the home when it broke out.
Property records showed Hill purchased the home in 2022 for $6.9 million.
Hill’s mansion was built in 2007. It has 9,326 sqft of indoor living space on a 2.28 acres plot, according to property records.
Below you can see that Tyreek has arrived at his home.
Tyreek Hill’s $6.9M Mansion Catches Fire in Southwest Ranches was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Dave Chappelle Called Out For Latest Transgender Jokes In New Netflix Special, ‘The Closer’
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Black Woman Amazon Driver Attacked By ‘Racist’ Karen On Video Is Planning Legal Action Against White Woman
-
‘What to Watch’ Film List Featuring 10 Classic Black Holiday Movies
-
Gervonta Davis Buys Baltimore Block For Affordable Housing
-
Everything You Missed At 92Q's Winter Fest 2023! [Photos & Videos]
-
YouthWorks 2024 Applications Now Open