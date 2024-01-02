Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [1-2-2024]

Published on January 2, 2024

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

The MakeUp Truck Studio

Business Description: “The Makeup Truck Studio, Steering Beauty Your Direction.”

Business Website: https://www.themakeuptruckstudio.com/

Island Quizine

Business Description: “It Doesn’t Get Better than this.”

Business Website: https://www.islandquizine.com/

Darker Than Blue Grille

Business Description: “Where Blues and Jazz Meet Great Food.”

Business Website: https://darkerthanbluegrille.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-2-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

