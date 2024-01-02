We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
The MakeUp Truck Studio
Business Description: “The Makeup Truck Studio, Steering Beauty Your Direction.”
Business Website: https://www.themakeuptruckstudio.com/
Island Quizine
Business Description: “It Doesn’t Get Better than this.”
Business Website: https://www.islandquizine.com/
Darker Than Blue Grille
Business Description: “Where Blues and Jazz Meet Great Food.”
Business Website: https://darkerthanbluegrille.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-2-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
