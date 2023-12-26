Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-26-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Stevenson Podiatry
Business Description: “At Stevenson Podiatry, we diagnose and treat a variety of podiatric conditions to help you maintain healthy feet!”
Business Website: https://stevensonpodiatry.info/
Royalty escapes
Business Description: “Travel like Royalty at a fraction of the cost.”
Business Website: http://www.royaltyescapes.com/
Safe & Secure Child Car Service
Business Description: “Private, Safe and Secure Transportation for Children.”
Business Website: https://www.safensecurecarservice.com/
