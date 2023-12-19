My First Time: DOE Reminds Us Why GRAMMY Nominations Matter

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

While the main goal of being nominated at the annual GRAMMY Awards is to win a coveted golden phonograph, there’s something to be said about just being recognized for your body of work.

Now an accomplished solo artist in her own right, rising gospel star DOE can attest to that statement after experiencing the feeling during her days as a member of the family collective, Forever Jones. Not only did the group’s 2010 album, Get Ready, receive a “Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album” nom, but DOE’s standout solo cut, “He Wants It All,” also was recognized in the “Best Gospel Performance” category.

Neither achieved GRAMMY gold unfortunately, but that didn’t stop Forever Jones from dropping two more well-received albums — nor did it stop DOE from embarking on a solo career that, as you can see from her recent holiday performance below, is going rather harmonic.

In our brief chat for this week’s “My First Time,” DOE shared with us what it felt like for her personally to be nominated for all the hard work that her and The Joneses put into their debut album. It’s a sweet reminder of just why a simple nomination can go a long way for a musician’s confidence in their art.

Watch “My First Time” featuring DOE below, and go stream her latest single, “Holy Hands,” if you haven’t already:

