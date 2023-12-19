Da Brat And Her Mom Reflect On Her Evolution To Motherhood In This Week’s ‘Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special’ Exclusive Clip

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

On this week’s episode of Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special, Da Brat gets a surprise visit from her mother, and the two reflect on what it means to be a mother. The “Funkdafied” rapper learns the importance of leaning into her village to raise baby True Legend.

In an exclusive clip, Brat sits down with her mom for a candid conversation on how motherhood changes you. The rapper is still in awe of her creation, especially since it came much later in life. Brat’s mom reminds her that 20 years ago, she thought the only way she’d give her a grandchild was through adoption.

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special is a five-part series that delves into the ups and downs of the couple’s relationship and their journey with parenthood. Although motherhood can be challenging, Da Brat and Judy revealed in an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful that being parents to True is pure joy. “We have a beautiful baby boy. He’s the best thing that ever happened to me, and I will do it all over again,” stated the “What’Chu Like” rapper.

We love this for Da Brat and Judy and can’t wait to see their family continue to flourish!

Catch the show tonight at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on We tv and on streaming service ALLBLK every Monday following the WE tv episode. Tune in next week for the final exclusive clip and the finale of Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special.

