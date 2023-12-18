92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sherri Shepherd brought the glam and drama to the 50th Daytime Emmy Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards in a fun Christopher John Rogers SS21 RTW set.

The daytime talk show host made a stylish appearance on the red carpet, flashing her cheerful smile partnered with a medley of colorful stripes. The two-piece set was designed by none other than Christopher John Rogers, the man with an incredible talent for fusing bold hues and patterns together.

Shepherd styled her hair in an up-do with bangs, and rocked a stunning soft-glam look.

Sherri Shepherd is stunning in yellow at the Daytime Emmy Awards

Just one day earlier, Shepherd attended the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in a gorgeous yellow custom Sergio Hudson gown that featured a thigh-high slit.

The 56-year-old actress has been on a fashionable high lately. For Emmy night, she gave us a sneak peek into her prep for the night.

“Headed to the Emmys! As Tina Turner always said “I am so excited!” Say a prayer for me, (face @madebyrodneyjon / hair @tb_hairstylist / stylist @willie_thethird / custom gown @sergiohudson ) #sherrishepherd,” she wrote.

In the video, Shepherd shares her excitement about her Best Talk Show Host nomination. And while she didn’t win the award that night, media maven Oprah Winfrey passed the talk show baton to Shepherd during a recent episode.

If we’re bring honest, Winfrey’s stamp of approval is just as good as winning an Emmy. Still, we are certain Shepherd will receive the Best Talk Show Host Award in due time. And until the time comes, she will continue to slay the red carpet circuit with her chic looks.

Sherri Shepherd Goes For Bold Stripes At The 50th Daytime Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com