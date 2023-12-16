Nicki Minaj Says She Is ‘I’m Sharing Stuff Nobody Would Expect’ In Delayed Documentary

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is preparing to bare all. According to the rapper, her long-awaited documentary is still in the works and is planning to be released much sooner than we all thought.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old entertainer sat down with Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live where she gave an update about her forthcoming documentary. According to the rap star, the project, which was first announced in 2020, will focus on her life and career and is finally set to be released in the next few months.

“The documentary is absolutely still coming,” the Queens native confirmed on the live talk show. “I’ll of course add some new stuff going on in it to reflect the aftermath of Pink Friday 2 and stuff like that, but it’s done,” she explained. Minaj was also sure to confirm that she hopes to put the new project out before she starts her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which kicks off in March, and that it would be well worth the wait because she’s “sharing stuff that probably nobody would expect [her] to share.”

When asked why the documentary didn’t come out alongside her latest studio album, Pink Friday 2, which was released last week, Minaj explained that she wanted fans to really listen to the music before digesting the documentary, telling the Bravo host, “I think now I wouldn’t have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from them really being able to really listen to music. And so now that they’ve digested the music, when the documentary comes, it’ll be a different level of emotional roller coaster I think.”

In the meantime, Barbz can enjoy this two-minute trailer from the highly anticipated documentary which the rapper shared on her Instagram page back in July 2022. At the time, Minaj got fans excited by captioning the video: “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work.”

Check it out below.

Are you looking forward to Nicki Minaj’s new documentary?

Nicki Minaj Says She Is ‘I’m Sharing Stuff Nobody Would Expect’ In Delayed Documentary was originally published on hellobeautiful.com