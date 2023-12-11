Next Stop, Gag City: Nicki Minaj Drops Tour Dates With Baltimore Stop

BARBZ, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!
On Monday, Nicki Minaj dropped the dates for her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 tour, and it looks like the Gag City Express will make a pit stop in Baltimore.
The HBIC (Head Barb In Charge) will be arriving in the Charm City on April 2, 2024.
The tour officially kicks off in Oakland on March 1 and will travel throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. As it stands now, the tour ends on June 7 in Berlin. However, more dates are expected to be added.
The tour dates come as the MC is enjoying the success of her new album, her first since 2018’s Queen. Released on Nicki’s birthday, Dec. 8, Pink Friday 2 (which, coincidentally, has a feature from Dreamville head honcho J. Cole) had the biggest debut for a female hip-hop album in Spotify history and is on track to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 this week. And, if the forecast of 170K-190K in first week sales are correct, it could very well be the biggest female rap debut in 2023.
WHEN TO GET TICKETS
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 15 at 9 am at livenation.com and NickiMinajOfficial.com. VIP packages will also be available via VIPNation.
Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates
- 3/1 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA
- 3/3 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- 3/8 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
- 3/10 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
- 3/13 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
- 3/15 – Rolling Loud California, Los Angeles, CA
- 3/18 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
- 3/20 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
- 3/22 – Amway Center, Orlando, FL
- 3/26 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
- 3/28 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
- 3/29 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
- 3/30 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- 4/1 – Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
- 4/2 – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD
- 4/4 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- 4/5 – XL Center, Hartford, CT
- 4/7 – Dreamville Festival, Raleigh, NC
- 4/10 – TD Garden, Boston, MA
- 4/12 – Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH
- 4/13 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
- 4/17 – Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada
- 4/18 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada
- 4/20 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
- 4/24 – United Center, Chicago, IL
- 4/27 – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- 5/2 – Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- 5/9 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- 5/11 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
- 5/12 – Moody Center, Austin, TX
- 5/25 – Co-Op Live, Manchester, UK
- 5/26 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK
- 5/28 – O2 Arena, London, UK
- 6/1 – Accor Arena, Paris, France
- 6/2 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 6/5 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
- 6/7 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
