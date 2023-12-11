Kodak Black Arrested on Drug Charges

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black just can’t seem to stay out of trouble with the law, as he was arrested in Florida on cocaine possession charges.

According to reports, a sleeping Kodak Black was seen by police parked and blocking a roadway. The rapper was alone in the car, but the officer claims to have smelled a strong scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer also claimed that he found a styrofoam cup in the door handle that smelled like alcohol. When the officer arrested Kodak, he noticed that the hip hop star’s mouth was full of white powder, as if he was trying to get rid of illegal drugs. He also saw a white rock substance fall to the ground, which Kodak allegedly said was Percocet, but was later tested to be cocaine.

Kodak was taken into custody and later released on a $5,000 bond.

Last March, a judge ordered Kodak to attend drug rehab for 30 days, after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl.