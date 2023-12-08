92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It was only a matter of time before Ice Spice and Doja Cat collaborated on something, but while fans await that coveted song that they could groove to, the two young ascending music stars got together to share their thoughts on various subjects in a new podcast, Close Friends Only.

Brought to you by the good people of Instagram and Unwell, Close Friends Only brought together your two favorite women in the music game today. Ice Spice and Doja Cat took the time to ask each other personal questions such as their fears, whether Ice Spice prefers “love or money” (Jordan Poole allegedly knows the answer to that), and even who was the “Deli” rapper’s first celebrity crush. Interestingly enough the “Munch” rapper revealed that her first ever celebrity crush was none other than Usher who she said was a “gorgeous man.”

Y’all already know Usher ’bout to slide in her DMs after hearing about this revelation. The man barely looks a day over 30.

Check out the interview below, and listen to the up-and-coming music stars talk about the trends of 2023 and what they expect in 2024. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Ice Spice & Doja Cat Connect For Instagram’s ‘Close Friends Only’ Podcast Episode was originally published on hiphopwired.com