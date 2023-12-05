Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-5-2023]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Anointed Khaos LLC

Business Description: “Restoring the lost heritage of ancestral healing through incorporating the use of medicinal herbs to infuse the mind body and soul.”

Business Website: IG @anointedkhaos

The Beauty Hub | Salon & Content Studios

Business Description: “Maryland’s Debut Salon and Content Studios, a Hub for Beauty Creatives to Connect Collaborate & Thrive!”

Business Website: https://jointhebeautyhub.com/

Commit Haircare

Business Description: “Commit To The Best In Natural Hair Care Products.”

Business Website: https://www.commithaircare.com/

