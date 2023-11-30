Three Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students who were hospitalized Monday ingested THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, according to Baltimore City school system officials.
One student had a seizure and another became unconscious during one of the school’s lunch periods. Dunbar principal Yetunde Reeves was notified that a student had collapsed. Within minutes, she received word that a second student had collapsed, then a third a short time later, according to Sherry Christian, a school system spokesperson.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Dunbar students collapsed after ingesting marijuana edibles, officials say
