Holiday Cash! Here’s How You Could Be Our $3,000 Grand Prize Winner This Holiday Season!

Listen weekdays to the QuickSilva Morning Show or Middays With Persia for the double play AKA two Christmas songs back to back. Be the 29th caller at 410-481-9292 for a chance to win $100!

ALL $100 DAILY WINNERS WILL QUALIFY FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE GRAND PRIZE OF $3,000!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING. PROMOTIONS ARE VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PROMOTIONS ARE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

Click here for general rules.