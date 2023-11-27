Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes And Cynthia Bailey Link Up In Dubai For A Fun Ladies Night

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Cynthia Bailey linked up while celebrating her wedding anniversary in Dubai. The trio’s unexpected reunion had some fans pondering whether the ladies were plotting a return to the famous Bravo franchise.

On Nov. 26, Williams took to Instagram to share several videos and photos that captured her having a blast during her fun ladies night outing with Bailey and Leakes at a posh restaurant in the capital city. Real Housewives of Dubai stars Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan were also present for the trio’s reunion.

Williams, 42, rocked a colorful paisley bodycon dress by Onalaja as she shared laughs and broke bread with her reality TV sisters. The star, who was celebrating her 1-year wedding anniversary with Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia, paired the eye-catching ensemble with PVC kitten heels and a light brown studded clutch. Leakes, 55, opted for a see-through off the shoulder printed mini dress with matching leggings, while Bailey, 56, rocked a black leather maxi dress and cool shades.

“We celebrated our anniversary with some baddies,” Williams captioned her post. “Baby the Kiki we had was unmatched.”

In the comments section, fans and supporters penned that they were happy to see the ladies back together in action. Some wondered if the threesome would come back to RHOA.

“Y’all look too good. I need another season with you ladies!!!!! I would definitely tune in,” one user wrote. Another fan gushed, “Now this the real #RHOA crew and this what it should look like.”

A third person added,”Ya’ll are going to make me cry!!! Haven’t watched RHOA since ya’ll left.”

Ratings for Season 15 of RHOA have been low.

RHOA fans have been calling for the return of Leakes and Williams since their departures in Season 12 and Season 13. Diehard viewers claimed that the duo brought the perfect amount of drama and entertainment to the cast when they were on the long-running franchise.

Viewership has declined since the duo’s departure. According to TV Deets, Season 15 hit an all-time high viewership of 994,000 during part two of the reunion Sept. 10. In 2020 — Leakes’ final season — the show achieved a high of 2,008,000 viewers. In 2021, viewership ticked up again when Williams was still with the franchise, hitting a season-high of 1,434,000 viewers.

We would love to see the ladies come back for another messy season, but only time will tell.

In a follow-up post on Sunday, Williams sent fans down memory lane after she shared a video in which Leakes poked fun at her iconic line from the RHOA Season 5 reunion during their Dubai link-up. If you remember, in 2013, the reality TV maven threatened to “call Porsha” on her co-star Kenya Moore after the latter pulled Moore by the hair for talking smack throughout the season.

Watch the video below.

