Target Responds To Viral TikTok Post Exposing Suspicious Black Friday Signage

Black Friday has come and gone, but Target is being called out after a viral TikTok exposed some alleged sale price shenanigans going on.

Spotted on TMZ, Target has responded to a viral TikTok post of Gen Z’ers targeting Black Friday sale signage only to reveal that the alleged sale price is exactly the same as the product’s regular price, suggesting the retail chain is out here hoodwinking and bamboozling customers.

One video making its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, features a woman pulling back the Black Friday deals signage claiming a Samsung TV $649.99 is a sale price only to show it cost the same before the “shopping holiday.”

Target’s Explanation For The Sketchy Signage

A spokesperson for Target responded to the viral posts, suggesting the post is pretty much a nothingburger and the television in question was on sale as part of Target’s early Black Friday deals.

Per TMZ:

A Target rep is addressing the viral “call-out” from TikTokers, telling TMZ … “A recent TikTok video showed a guest questioning if there was a sale on three Samsung TVs that had both a Black Friday sale sign, as well as a sale sign behind it indicating the same price.”

They add, “In fact, the TVs were on sale before Black Friday as part of our early Black Friday sales. We continued to offer those items at the same discount during Black Friday, but updated the signage to reflect the extended timing. “

The rep continues, “In both instances, guests would have saved the same amount, between $20-$80 depending on which TV they purchased. Those discounted prices compared to the regular prices are clearly shown in both sale signs in the video.

And finally, “We know our guests are looking for flexibility when they shop holiday deals, which is why we began Black Friday deals in late October and will continue offering great discounts throughout the holiday season. We also offer a Price Match Guarantee, and will match the price of any item purchased by a guest that is offered at a lower price later in the season.”

Is Target Also Price Gouging With Clothes?

Televisions were not the only thing TikTokers believed they were exposing. They also took the trend to the clothing section in Target and pulled the price sticker back on a pair of pants, revealing the price had gone up from $25 to $30.If you’re a seasoned shopper, you would know this practice to take advantage of the holiday season, especially Black Friday, and other doorbuster sales is not new. But, let TikTok tell you, it just started. — Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Target Responds To Viral TikTok Post Exposing Suspicious Black Friday Signage was originally published on hiphopwired.com