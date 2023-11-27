Beyoncé Says Online Criticism Motivated Blue Ivy To Work Harder On Her Dance Skills

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone knows that if you come for Beyoncé or her baby, Blue Ivy, the BeyHive will be on your a**! But that doesn’t mean that Blue Ivy isn’t aware of the negativity that comes with being in the spotlight, and apparently it actually pushes her to be better at what she does.

According to the New York Times, in her new film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Beyoncé explained how she reacted to Blue’s request to join her on stage as a backup dancer (she said “no”) and the fallout that came after she relented and eventually let her be a part of her choreographed crew. As many know, Blue’s initial performance wasn’t exactly up to par with the rest of Beyoncé’s squad, and unfortunately, social media let her know as much.

While big momma Bey might’ve wanted to shield her daughter from the negativity, Blue ultimately learned of the online criticism she was getting. Instead of letting it get her down and dissuade her from continuing to perform, it only motivated her to put in the work and get better at the craft. Props!

Everything culminated to Blue Ivy’s stellar performance alongside her mother in Paris, which surprised fans who delighted in the visibly improved dance skills that Blue worked so hard to correct.

You gotta love it.

Even her grandmama, Ms. Tina Knowles, took to social media to praise her for doing her thing on stage and working hard to get better at her one-two step. “I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers, grown folks, she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months ! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week,” Knowles said.

While we don’t know if this will lead to Blue pursuing a career in dancing, music or any other avenue of entertainment, at least we know she’ll put in that work to be the best she can be in that field. She’s a soldier, b.

Beyoncé Says Online Criticism Motivated Blue Ivy To Work Harder On Her Dance Skills was originally published on hiphopwired.com