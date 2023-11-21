Marylanders Eligible For Free Lyft Credits This Holiday Season

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Marylanders get ready to save some gas. money and drive safe! Up to $20,000 in ride share credits is set to be made available to Marylanders this holiday season! The grant will offer $20 rideshare credits, you can redeem these credits by opening the Lyft app, choosing payment from the menu and enter a code in the Lyft pass section.

You can only redeem it once for your account, and you will get a $20 credit. The code will be made available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare.