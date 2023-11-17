50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Cassie Lawsuit

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent’s never been one to let anything slide when it comes to people he doesn’t really f*ck with. When it comes to Sean Diddy Combs, the Bad Boy Records founder falls right into that category as far as Fiddy is concerned.

On Thursday (Nov. 16), the Hip-Hop world was blown away when we learned that Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of years of physical abuse and rape amongst many other eyebrow raising allegations. Not one to let the opportunity pass him by, to add his two cents into such a matter, 50 Cent took to X, formerly Twitter, to clown Diddy for his newfound legal troubles. He posted a picture of himself looking into a camera with a caption that read, “Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking [eyes emoji] CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Well, 50 ain’t wrong. The lawsuit that Cassie filed against Diddy accuses him of raping her and forcing her to engage in sexual acts with male escorts as Diddy watched. The lawsuit also described an incident in which Diddy threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car for getting too close to the “Me & U” singer. No wonder J. Lo never even attempted to rekindle that relationship once she got out of it, allegedly.

50 Cent trolling Diddy is nothing new as he’s done everything from calling him a “fruit pop” on Drink Champs after saying Diddy offered to take him shopping to more recently insinuating that Diddy had a role in the murder of Tupac Shakur. In short, 50 doesn’t really like Diddy.

That being said, between this lawsuit and the general Hip-Hop public reaction to the allegations, it’s looking dark for Diddy until he can prove otherwise. One has to wonder if this is the reason why Diddy was randomly asking people to pray for him a few weeks back.

Either way, 50 Cent is having a ball with everything that’s coming to light about the man known as Brother Love these days.

What do y’all think of 50 Cent trolling Diddy? Let us know in the comments section below.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Cassie Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com