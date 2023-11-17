Cardi B Defends Will Smith, Blasts Tasha K In Instagram Video

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith became the new subject of a video tell-all by Tasha K, and Cardi B has come to his defense.

Celebrity blogger Tasha K made a post on X, formerly Twitter on Monday (November 13) highlighting an interview on her UnWine With Tasha K show with Brother Bilal, a former friend of Will Smith. “Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him.” she wrote. In the interview, Bilal claimed that he walked in on Smith and actor Duane Martin engaged in sexual intercourse among other

salacious claims.

The uproar caught the attention of Will Smith, whose representative stated that the claims by Bilal were “completely fabricated” and “unequivocally false.” Cardi B went further and expressed her anger in an Instagram Live session on Wednesday (November 15). “I don’t like how I got fooled a couple of weeks ago..some people just never change,” she began in the video which was shared onto the X platform referring to Tasha K. Tasha K still owes Cardi B $3 million in legal damages.

“I don’t like what people be doing to Will Smith. I be feeling like Will Smith is very unproblematic and I feel like he has a nice heart, and that’s the thing,” she continued. “I found out that Will Smith is a Libra…Libras, we be getting tried, we be getting tried, and then when we outburst, we outburst so f—ing heavy, that we become the ones in the wrong. Cardi B also had words for those running with the claims, saying: “As a journalist, you should be able to determine whether someone is bulls——ing or not.”

Tasha K may be facing a new whirlwind of trouble after the Will Smith video. When asked by reporters about the situation after her appearance at the iHeart Radio stations in Manhattan, Jada Pinkett Smith shouted out “We suing” before exiting the scene. Tasha K has also been named in a lawsuit filed by R. Kelly at the beginning of the week, where the convicted singer claims that U.S. Bureau of Prisons officials leaked his personal information to the YouTuber to air on her show before his trial in Illinois on sexual assault charges.

