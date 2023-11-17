Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Advocacy

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

November is Diabetes Awareness Month so it’s the perfect time to learn about all the different types of diabetes. Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes which is diabetes while pregnant, are the more common types that we hear about but there are many misconceptions surrounding each of them.

5 Black Diabetics Talk Misconceptions Of Type 1 Diabetes, Symptoms, Dating With T1D, Pregnancy + More

I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2006 and have had my ups and downs living with this autoimmune disease so it’s always been great to connect with other Black type 1 diabetics. I am excited to bring together a few more of my T1D friends to talk about different topics throughout Diabetes Awareness month. Our second topic was Type 1 Diabetes and Advocacy.

An advocate is someone who publicly supports or recommends a particular cause or policy. They speak for those who may not be able to and it was a pleasure to have 2 amazing Type 1 Diabetes advocates in The DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) to join me for this conversation. Kylene aka Ky and Adeline aka Lina have both been living with Type 1 Diabetes but their stories are completely different. Learn more about their journeys plus what they’re doing now to help all diabetics, best practices when choosing your insurance, how to be an advocate and so much more!

You can watch this full conversation in the video below and make to look out for my future conversation this month!

