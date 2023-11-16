Tia Mowry Dishes On Affordable Holiday Hosting Ideas, Holiday Favs, And More

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry and JCPenney share the holiday hosting tips you need to curate fabulous holiday gatherings on a budget.

With the holiday season upon us, it’s only fitting we turned to Mowry for affordable holiday hosting tips. The former Sister, Sister actress is popular for her lifestyle and recipe hacks, and she has made it known through past social media posts that the holidays are a special time for her and her family.

Tia Mowry x JCPenney

To show off her extravagant yet economical holiday decorating and cooking talents, the multihyphenate recently teamed up with JCPenney to take on the #PennyPrepperChallenge. This new social initiative encourages holiday hosts to share how they can get everything they need to make their hosting dreams come true for under $300. We caught up with Mowry to chat about the #PennyPrepperChallenge and get some affordable holiday hosting ideas.

Tia Mowry on Affordable Holiday Hosting Tips with JCPenney

HB: What inspired you to take on the Penney Prepper Challenge this holiday season?

Mowry: I took on the Penney Prepper Challenge because I am an extreme holiday prepper and prep for the holidays early. That way, I can spend more time enjoying the festivities with my family for the rest of the season. I’m excited to work with JCPenney to help kick off the “Penney Prepper Challenge” on Instagram – it’s a fun way to be inspired to get everything you need for a holiday hosting for LESS than $300.

HB: Can you give us some holiday hosting tips or holiday dishes that don’t require a lot of effort and are affordable?

Mowry: I prep for the holidays early because I can spend more time just enjoying the festivities. I love Make-Ahead Garlic Mashed Potatoes because they save time and are super delicious.

HB: What do the holidays represent for you and your family?

Mowry: The holidays represent quality time with family. And of course, delicious food.

HB: Name a few of your holiday must-haves regarding decorations or dishes.

Mowry: I’m big on florals, so the centerpiece has to be just right. I’m eyeing a black-eyed Susan arrangement at JCPenney this year, along with beautiful harvest-themed salt and pepper shakers and soup bowls. Two of my favorite Thanksgiving side dishes are collard greens and cornbread.

HB: What are some of your and your family’s non-negotiable holiday traditions?

Mowry: I always love dressing up in matching PJs and putting the tree up with the kids and, listening to holiday music, eating warm home-baked cookies, and sipping on hot chocolate!

HB: What is one thing on your Christmas wish list?

Mowry: To see more love and compassion in the world.

Click here to check out more fancy holiday decor pieces for affordable prices.

