Keke Palmer Tapped To Host The 2023 Soul Train Awards

BET announced multi-hyphenate talent Keke Palmer as the host of the 2023 Soul Train Awards. Palmer shared her excitement about the upcoming awards show with a video posted to social media. Check it out and read more about the biggest “house party of the year” inside.

Today (Nov. 15), the network announced superstar Emmy Award-winning actress, musical artist, producer, and entrepreneur Palmer as the 2023 Soul Train Awards host. The ceremony aims to recognize the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists.

The taping will take place in Los Angeles, California and it promises to reimagine the traditional award show ceremony in an intimate, unforgettable night, celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. Artists BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Muni Long, SWV, Fridayy and Palmer herself are set to perform.

“Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy shared about the announcement. “BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the ‘Soul Train Awards’ stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can’t-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music.”

Artists Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead the Soul Train Awards 2023 nominations with an outstanding nine nods, marking a historic three-way tie. The official 2023 nominees were selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters. Click here for the complete 2023 Soul Train Awards nominees list.

The awards ceremony premieres on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 PM ET on BET and BET Her.

Check out the announcement below:

