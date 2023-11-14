92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

MV Fitness

Business Description: “Where fitness starts.”

Business Website: https://mvfit.com

Humphrey Management

Business Description: “Humphrey management manages over 50 conventional and affordable communities for families, individuals, and seniors.”

Business Website: https://humphreymanagement.com

Community Compassion Services Inc.

Business Description: “If you get a government benefit, you qualify for one of our free services.”

Business Website: https://communitycompassionservices.business.site

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-14-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com