We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
MV Fitness
Business Description: “Where fitness starts.”
Business Website: https://mvfit.com
Humphrey Management
Business Description: “Humphrey management manages over 50 conventional and affordable communities for families, individuals, and seniors.”
Business Website: https://humphreymanagement.com
Community Compassion Services Inc.
Business Description: “If you get a government benefit, you qualify for one of our free services.”
Business Website: https://communitycompassionservices.business.site
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-14-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
