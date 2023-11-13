Birdman Liberated Druski Of His Coulda Been Records Jewelry, Allegedly

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, the internet was buzzing about a surveillance video that apparently captured the moment that Druski had his diamond encrusted chain snatched by none other than Birdman and his crew.

According to TMZ, the incident went down at a music studio in LA this Friday (Nov. 10), when Birdman and company confronted Druski and his team over Druski’s apparent trolling of the Cash Money CEO. Rolling up on the comedian and pressing him in front of his people, video footage shows someone from Birdman’s team violently relieve Druski of his iced out piece, much to the surprise of everyone on Druski’s team.

TMZ reports:

A minor scuffle ensues, and Druski and his pals go tumbling down the stairs as they try to escape … making a run for it and beelining it through the halls of the studio — with Birdman in close pursuit. We’re told Dru had just finished filming for his reality show, “Coulda Been House,” when this happened … and from the looks of it, Birdman caught wind of it.

It would also appear that Birdman took something with him from all this … namely, Druski’s chain — which he proudly flashed on social media afterward, writing … “Surprise Party B*tch Slippin In Studio Richgang.” Druski hasn’t addressed the incident on any of his platforms.

Though the internet had jokes about Druski’s athletic speed following the incident (that man can surprisingly haul a**!), many felt that the entire incident was staged for publicity. Still, Birdman showed off his new iced out Coulda Been Records chain that once belonged to his apparent victim. Interestingly enough, the drama stems from Druski’s Coulda Been Records venture, which very much resembles Birdman’s Cash Money Records logo.

Birdman ain’t like that sh*t and let Druski know as much when he pressed him on a FaceTime call.

Though Birdman looked serious as hell, no one knows whether or not these two are in cahoots or if Druski just found out that kidding around with the wrong one will lead to the kind of comeuppance that makes the internet take notice.

What do y’all think of this situation? Is it real or fake? Let us know in the comments section below.

