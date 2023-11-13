According to police authorities, an unidentified suspect was captured after a former employee shot and killed another employee Monday morning.
PVAMU police reported the incident happened approximately at 9:30 a.m. They discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity has not been released yet. PVAMU staff performed “life-saving measures” until EMS arrived, but he didn’t survive.
Police found the car that matched the suspect and detained him.
No students were harmed, and classes are cancelled for the day as the staff mourns the unfortunate situation.
Source: KHOU11
We will add updates as the story develops.
The post 1 dead in Prairie View A&M Shooting appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
1 dead in Prairie View A&M Shooting was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
