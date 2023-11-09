SAG-AFTRA Ends Strike After Deal with Hollywood Studios

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After 118 days, actors and writers have reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studios, clearing them to go back to work.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, negotiated with the union off and on throughout the year to reach a deal, which the union president described as “historic.”

The deal is reportedly three times the dollar amount of the last one, and includes a minimum wage increase, as well as a residual payment increase for shows streaming online. Additionally, contributions made by the studios into union members’ health and pension plans will also go up. The new contract sets new rules for the use of artificial intelligence, as well.