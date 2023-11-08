Jeezy Speaks on Divorce in Tell-All Conversation with Nia Long

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After filing for divorce from his wife, TV personality Jeannie Mai, Jeezy speaks on his decision in a tell-all conversation with actress Nia Long.

The interview comes as apart of Jeezy’s album rollout for I Might Forgive …. But I Don’t Forget, which is the rapper’s 13th studio album and is divided into two parts with 29 songs on it.

The conversation gets deep between Jeezy and Nia Long, and he finally addresses his decision to file for divorce from his wife of two years.

Check out the video snippet below:

Jeezy goes on to say that he’s on a road of self-discovery, and he can only be responsible for himself. He explains that he thinks “love is two people healing together and giving each other space to do so.” The star also reveals that the couple went to therapy before he filed the divorce papers.

Watch the full conversation here:

In October, Jeannie Mai spoke on how she was doing amid the split saying, “I’m just focusing on Monaco [the couple’s daughter] and focusing on things that I’m passionate about. When you’re surrounded by people, you just get to laugh and look at things that you enjoy doing in life.”