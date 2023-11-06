Heat For Free: J. Cole Reveals That He Doesn’t Charge For Features, Says “It’s Just A Bar Bro”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole is best known for dropping albums without any features, but when other Hip-Hop stars throw up the Dreamville signal, he never lets them down, delivering straight heat. Now, many fans are shocked to learn that his lyrical prowess doesn’t come with a ridiculous asking price.

Speaking with Lil Yachty on a recent episode of his A Safe Place podcast, J. Cole spoke on his collaborative process. The conversation eventually landed on how much the North Carolina flame spitter charges for a verse and we were all shocked to learn he doesn’t charge for features.

“Yo, bro, it’s just a bar, bro. Like, a lot of my bars be really on point but that’s just a flex. I’m not gonna charge a ni**a $2,000 a word. I don’t even charge ni**a for the verse, I’m doing this shit because I’m inspired to do it,” Cole told Yachty.

Jermaine Cole’s comments come after the rapper, who is “first to do everything,” Soulja Boy, claims he charges $1 million for a feature.

“If you want a verse, it’s gon’ cost you a M. You want a show, it’s gon’ cost you $100k,” the “Turn My Swag On” rapper said to fans during a recent live stream.

We’re curious how much Trey Songz paid for that “LOL Smiley Face” feature.

J.Cole Has Thoughts On Him “Washing” Drake On “First Person Shooter”

Anyway, later in the podcast, sticking on the topic of features, Cole spoke about having his first No. 1 track on the Billboard Hot 100 with his feature on Drake’s “First Person Shooter.”

“If it would’ve went No. 2 it wouldn’t have mattered. I wouldn’t have felt no way. If the other song would’ve went No. 1, it’s like, bruh, I’m cool. If that other song would’ve gone No. 1, ni**a, I’m still grateful I’m a part of it,” Cole said.

By the way, many agree that J. Cole washed Drake on the track, including J.I.D and Joe Budden.

Consider us shocked that Cole doesn’t charge for features. This is just another reason his legend continues to grow in the Hip-Hop world.

But, also, when you’re really good at something, you never do it for free.

Just saying.

—

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty

