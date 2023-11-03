For well over a decade, Rick Ross has been the king of promoting Wingstop’s famously finger-licking good lemon pepper wings. While some people hope to get a bite for their buck, the GRAMMY-nominated emcee actually lives that life as owner of multiple million-dollar-making Wingstop franchises across America.
It’s safe to say the bawse definitely has a meal of choice.
and yes, it seems to run in the family:
RELATED: My First Time – 21 Lil Harold Learned A Lesson About Lean At The 2018 Billboard Awards
In this very hilarious episode of “My First Time,” we got Ross to give us his earliest recollection of his first time having lemon pepper wings. As you might guess, he remembered the life-changing moment with vivid detail and even set the scene up for us perfectly. You’ve just got to let him tell it to get the full effect!
Watch Rick Ross reveal his love for lemon pepper wings at Wingstop below in this week’s segment of “My First Time”:
The post My First Time: Rick Ross Explains How Wingstop’s Lemon Pepper Wings Changed His Life appeared first on Black America Web.
My First Time: Rick Ross Explains How Wingstop’s Lemon Pepper Wings Changed His Life was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Country Grammar: Celebrating Nelly’s 49th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Him Over The Years
-
Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]